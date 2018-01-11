Glacier girls getting it done on the court with defense - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Glacier girls getting it done on the court with defense

When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality.

Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tournament trips.

And as conference play picks up, the Wolfpack know that to get back to the state tournament out of a tough Class AA Western Conference, they must brandish and unleash that pressure defense on their opponents. 

  Glacier girls getting it done on the court with defense

    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-01-12 00:49:23 GMT

    When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality. Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tournament trips.

    When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality. Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tournament trips.

