Glacier girls getting it done on the court with defense

When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality. Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tou...

When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality. Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tou...

Matthew Amunrud is on a mission to lead his Manhattan Christian team back to the Class C title game, but when he's not suiting up for the Eagles, Matthew enjoys working with kids at his church, helping lead the Awana club and by following in his dad's footsteps and helping coach the church's mini league.

Matthew Amunrud is on a mission to lead his Manhattan Christian team back to the Class C title game, but when he's not suiting up for the Eagles, Matthew enjoys working with kids at his church, helping lead the Awana club and by following in his dad's footsteps and helping coach the church's mini league.

She is the hardest worker on the team she always gives 110% no matter what,” said Hellgate Senior Kaci Paffhausen. “She’s a leader on the floor and she’s a leader off the floor,” said Hellgate Head Coach Rob Henthorn. Claudia Wiese is a senior on the Hellgate basketball team, but as you just heard from her teammate and coach she’s much much more than that. She has a 4.0 GPA, is the Co-President of the Save program (students against violating the E...