Husband arrested in Belgrade shooting death

BELGRADE- A Bozeman man is jailed on the charge that he killed his wife in a shooting on Sunday.
The Belgrade Police Department says they arrested Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, on Jan. 11 during a traffic stop. He's accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on the morning of Jan. 7 at the residence she shared with a roommate in Belgrade. When police responded to a 911 report of a shooting, they found Lauren dead. Her roommate, Ashley Van Hemert, was found alive, but with a gunshot wound, broken limbs and a punctured lung. Van Hemert is hospitalized in critical condition and a YouCaring fundraiser is set up in her name.
DeWise's bail is set at $1 million. Police say the investigation is still active and more charges are "likely."
Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-09 23:57:12 GMT
Tuesday, January 9 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-10 00:09:52 GMT
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Thursday, January 11 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-01-11 13:37:09 GMT
Thursday, January 11 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-01-11 13:37:09 GMT
The historic Frank Lloyd Wright building in Whitefish is coming down after a deal to save the building couldn’t be reached. According to savewright.org, negotiations were in place to save the Lockridge Medical Clinic, build in Whitefish in 1958. But despite efforts to fund raise, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy in Chicago wasn't able to raise $1.7 million by this week. The Lockridge Medical Clinic building will become the first viable Wright-designed b...
Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-01-09 22:05:36 GMT
MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...
Thursday, January 11 2018 12:48 PM EST2018-01-11 17:48:24 GMT
KALISPELL- The former undersheriff of Flathead County and cofounder of Two Bear Air announced plans to run for Flathead County Sheriff. On Jan. 11, Jordan White issued a release announcing his candidacy. White grew up in Bigfork. His resume includes work as a Montana Highway Patrol and as a Flathead County sheriff's deputy, where his duties included working as a rescue diver, field training officer, SWAT member, search and rescue coordinator and deputy coroner. Sheriff Chuck Curry ap...
