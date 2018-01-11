Democratic caucus boasts diversity

Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

The historic Frank Lloyd Wright building in Whitefish is coming down after a deal to save the building couldn’t be reached. According to savewright.org, negotiations were in place to save the Lockridge Medical Clinic, build in Whitefish in 1958. But despite efforts to fund raise, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy in Chicago wasn't able to raise $1.7 million by this week. The Lockridge Medical Clinic building will become the first viable Wright-designed b...