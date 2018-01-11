Democratic caucus boasts diversity

HELENA- Democrats promised to tackle issues like sexual harrassment and increasing minimum wage. Republicans vowed to cut taxes and boost the economy, but the diversity of these voices in each group was noticeable.
Of the 80 democratic hopefuls across the state, half of them are women, 13 are Native American, and 14 are under the age of 35.
"Representation matters and having women up here matters. We need to make sure ourlegislature represents all of Montana and as Democrats we're committed to doing that," said House Minority Leader Jenny Eck.
Right now, more than half of the state Democratic caucus is made up of women and eight legislators are Native American.
"As Democrats we're committed to justice and equality for all Montanans," said state Sen. Jen Gross.
In contrast, less than 13 percent of the GOP's caucus are women and they have one Native American representative.
"Women might not feel that they are attuned to this or have enough knowledge, but I'm here to tell you, I was one of those women who didn't think I would be able to offer much, but I threw my hat in the ring," said Republican state Rep. Becky Beard.
Representative Eck predicts that a record number of women will run for the Montana Legislature this year. Jan. 11 is the opening day for candidates filing in Montana.
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
The historic Frank Lloyd Wright building in Whitefish is coming down after a deal to save the building couldn’t be reached. According to savewright.org, negotiations were in place to save the Lockridge Medical Clinic, build in Whitefish in 1958. But despite efforts to fund raise, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy in Chicago wasn't able to raise $1.7 million by this week. The Lockridge Medical Clinic building will become the first viable Wright-designed b...
MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...
KALISPELL- The former undersheriff of Flathead County and cofounder of Two Bear Air announced plans to run for Flathead County Sheriff. On Jan. 11, Jordan White issued a release announcing his candidacy. White grew up in Bigfork. His resume includes work as a Montana Highway Patrol and as a Flathead County sheriff's deputy, where his duties included working as a rescue diver, field training officer, SWAT member, search and rescue coordinator and deputy coroner. Sheriff Chuck Curry ap...
