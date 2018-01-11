Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

Incest and sexual assault are the charges faced by a man accused of fondling children on multiple occasions.

According to charging documents, two witnesses came forward to police. The first witness, who is a minor, observed Daniel Sutherland laying on a bed with two young children. Both kids were watching videos on cell phones and the witness allegedly saw Sutherland had his hands inside of their underwear. The witness also told police about an incident at a birthday party at a hotel in Great Falls where she was swimming with Sutherland when he reportedly picked her up to throw her in the water and fondled her vagina when he did this.

The second witness disclosed to police that over the weekend of January 6, he was at Sutherland's residence, left to go run errands and returned when he realized he had forgotten his money. When he went back inside the house, he reportedly observed Sutherland had his hands down one of the children's pants. He said Sutherland appeared surprised and removed his hands.

Charging documents state Sutherland has previous misdemeanor convictions for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. He is now facing two counts of incest and one count of sexual assault. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $50,000.