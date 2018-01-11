Two Bear Air founder joins crowded race for Flathead Sheriff

KALISPELL- The former undersheriff of Flathead County and cofounder of Two Bear Air announced plans to run for Flathead County Sheriff.

On Jan. 11, Jordan White issued a release announcing his candidacy. White grew up in Bigfork. His resume includes work as a Montana Highway Patrol and as a Flathead County sheriff's deputy, where his duties included working as a rescue diver, field training officer, SWAT member, search and rescue coordinator and deputy coroner. Sheriff Chuck Curry appointed White to the position of undersheriff in 2010.

In 2012, White left the undersheriff's position to create the Two Bear Air helicopter rescue program, which works in conjunction with the sheriff's office to conduct emergency rescues in Montana and Idaho. He left Two Bear Air in 2017.

Of his goals for the sheriff's office, White said: “My priority is the integration of our personnel, resources, and experience with our partners in the

community, criminal justice system, and other public safety organizations. We are in the people business and our community members must be informed and included”.

Three other contenders have already announced plans to run for Curry's seat in the 2018 election, including current Sheriff's Patrol Commander Brian Heino, Sgt. Keith Stahlberg and Calvin Beringer, who has prior experience with the sheriff's office.

Curry has not announced whether he's running to keep his seat.