TSA PreCheck is back in Bozeman, what are the advantages?

If you missed signing up on TSA PreCheck last year, you are in luck. TSA has announced that next week residents can enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck as they have renewed their business with the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

PreCheck allows travelers to leave their shoes on, Light outerwear and belt on. During peak travel times passengers will be able to keep their laptop in its case and keep travel size liquids and gels in their carryon bag.

If you would like to apply then click here.

The enrollment center will be located on the second floor of the airport and it will open this coming Monday. But make sure you go soon, because the center will only be open for a week.

The application fee is 85 dollars and your trusted traveler status is good for five years.

Even if you only fly a couple times a year, TSA Federal Security Director Dan Fevold says it is well worth it and they strongly encourage it.