Home fire safety tips for winter

The Missoula Rural Fire District reported that every year more people die from house fires during the winter months than any other time of the year.

Those with Missoula Rural Fire District told ABC FOX Montana that most of these fires are started by portable space heaters, fireplaces and candles.

The common mistake is that they are left unattended or forgotten.

Temperatures are chilly and most residents will do anything to warm themselves up.

Whether residents are running their heaters or lighting up their fireplaces.

Missoula Rural Fire District firefighters at station 5 understand the need to stay warm.

However, firefighter, Max Kottwitz urges homeowners to use caution, when heating their home.

"Portable heaters, like I said make sure to have that 3 ft parameter around. No flammable objects near or around it. Make sure it's on the ground on a flat surface. As far as candles a lot of people they tend to just forget about them,” said Kottwitz.

He said people should routinely clean their fireplace and perform monthly maintenance on smoke detectors.

"Make sure they are on every level of your home. In every bedroom and outside of each sleeping space, that way it's alerted,” said Kottwitz.

Kottwitz added as of now in Missoula, fireplaces have been the number one cause of house fires.