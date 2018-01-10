Great Falls man found guilty of stabbing victim in the head

After deliberating for approximately 40 minutes, a jury has found Stacy Trujillo guilty on one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.

Stacy Trujillo was originally charged with assault with a weapon for stabbing a victim with a knife multiple times outside of the Rescue Mission. He is now being charged with attempted homicide.

Court documents state, last February officers responded to the rescue mission for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, Trujillo had already left, but surveillance footage showed him walking behind the victim, and stabbing him five times in the head.

Trujillo turned around and started to walk away before returning and stabbing the victim a sixth time. Two witnesses also confirmed Trujillo was the person stabbing the man in the video.

The victim was transported to the hospital for emergency surgery with deep cuts all over his head. He later died in an unrelated incident, according to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office.

The presentencing hearing will be in approximately six weeks. Trujillo is currently in custody at the Cascade County Detention Center.