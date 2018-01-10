Pitre leaving MSU to join Oregon State coaching staff

The longest tenured football coach at Montana State is leaving the Bobcats. Running backs coach Michael Pitre will be joining the staff at Oregon State in the same role.

The Blues used a quick 11-0 burst to turn a 61-57 deficit into a 68-61 lead with eight minutes to play and went on to improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the NWC.

Griz Head Coach Travis DeCuire and Lady Griz Head Coach Shannon Schweyen join host Shaun Rainey to discuss the season so far for both programs. Player guests Jamar Akoh and Jace Henderson appear on the show as well to talk name mispronunciations and fishing.

Photo: Idaho Athletics

by Idaho Athletics MOSCOW, Idaho - A last-second tip-in did in the Vandals on Saturday night as Idaho fell to Portland State, 73-72, in the Cowan Spectrum. THE GAME Portland State took a 34-32 lead into the break after closing the half strong. Chad Sherwood got going early, connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts in the opening half. The game stayed close throughout, with neither team leading by more than five at any point. Idaho held the lead...