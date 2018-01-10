Pitre leaving MSU to join Oregon State coaching staff - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Pitre leaving MSU to join Oregon State coaching staff

BOZEMAN -

The longest tenured football coach at Montana State is leaving the Bobcats.

Running backs coach Michael Pitre will be joining the staff at Oregon State in the same role.

Pitre started his tenure with the Cats in 2014 and helped lead the Cats to a top 20 FCS ranking on the ground in each of his four years in Bozeman. He coached two All-Big Sky running backs in Chad Newell and Shawn Johnson, as well as this season's Big Sky Freshman of the Year, Troy Andersen. Pitre becomes the third Bobcat assistant to head to the Pac-12 ranks in the last year, joining Gerald Alexander and Kane Ioane, who both made the jump between the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

