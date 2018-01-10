Attorneys seek to break impasse with diocese over sex abuse - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Attorneys seek to break impasse with diocese over sex abuse

Posted: Updated:

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Attorneys for about 80 people with claims against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings over sexual abuse by former priests and other employees want to move their cases forward.
  
The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday the attorneys are asking for trials to determine the damages owed the victims because they have not been able to reach a settlement through mediation. The lawsuits, filed in 2011 and 2012, were put on hold when the diocese filed for bankruptcy protection last March.
  
Attorneys for the victims argue the diocese and its insurer aren't assigning a fair value to the claims.
  
The diocese has not responded to the motion to resume the state cases. Chancellor Darren Eultgen says Bishop Michael Warfel and the diocese are committed to fairly compensating the victims while ensuring the future of the diocese.
  
___
  
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:28 PM EST2018-01-11 00:28:32 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-01-11 01:13:42 GMT

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

  • Plaintiffs sue athletic trainer in football brain injury case

    Plaintiffs sue athletic trainer in football brain injury case

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-09 23:57:12 GMT
    Tuesday, January 9 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-10 00:09:52 GMT

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • New charges filed in Missoula dismemberment case

    New charges filed in Missoula dismemberment case

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-01-09 22:05:36 GMT
    MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...
    MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...

  • Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-01-10 22:33:52 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-01-10 22:33:52 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

  • Authorities release Belgrade shooting "person of interest" from custody

    Authorities release Belgrade shooting "person of interest" from custody

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:14 PM EST2018-01-10 17:14:56 GMT

    New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody. Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town. 32 year old Ashley Van Hemert is suffering from a gunshot wound, and sev...

    New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody. Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town. 32 year old Ashley Van Hemert is suffering from a gunshot wound, and sev...

  • Home fire safety tips for winter

    Home fire safety tips for winter

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-01-11 05:49:06 GMT

    The Missoula Rural Fire District reported that every year more people die from house fires...

    The Missoula Rural Fire District reported that every year more people die from house fires...

  • Water woes costing thousands in Bozeman

    Water woes costing thousands in Bozeman

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-10 17:19:00 GMT

    The Water and Sewer Department in Bozeman has had a busy four days dealing with multiple leaks and a water main break. 

    The Water and Sewer Department in Bozeman has had a busy four days dealing with multiple leaks and a water main break. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.