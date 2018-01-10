Attorneys seek to break impasse with diocese over sex abuse

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Attorneys for about 80 people with claims against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings over sexual abuse by former priests and other employees want to move their cases forward.



The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday the attorneys are asking for trials to determine the damages owed the victims because they have not been able to reach a settlement through mediation. The lawsuits, filed in 2011 and 2012, were put on hold when the diocese filed for bankruptcy protection last March.



Attorneys for the victims argue the diocese and its insurer aren't assigning a fair value to the claims.



The diocese has not responded to the motion to resume the state cases. Chancellor Darren Eultgen says Bishop Michael Warfel and the diocese are committed to fairly compensating the victims while ensuring the future of the diocese.



___



Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)