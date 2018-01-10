Fire closes Flathead-area post office

BIG ARM- A facility fire has forced the Big Arm post office to serve its customers out of the Elmo Post Office.

In a press release issued Jan. 10, the USPS said no one was hurt in the fire. Big Arm customers can check their PO boxes and drop off parcels at the Elmo location:

Elmo, MT, Post Office: 26288 Missoula Avenue Elmo, MT 59915 Phone: 406-849-5587 Calls will also be taken at the Polson, MT, Post Office: 406-883-2088 Retail Hours: M-F: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The USPS did not disclose a reason for the fire. ABC FOX is sending a reporter to learn more.