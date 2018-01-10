Remembering Great Falls' most famous homeless man - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Remembering Great Falls' most famous homeless man

Posted: Updated:

On Tuesday, Great Falls residents learned of the passing of Larry Kiedrowski, also known as "Larry the Homeless Guy." Larry was 71. 

Since the news broke, locals have flooded social media with fond comments and memories of Larry. One of the most notable posts from the Great Falls Police Department, which had a special place within the law enforcement family for Larry:

"We are sad to report that a Great Falls fixture, “Larry the Homeless Guy” has passed away. Larry Kiedrowski was 71 years old and known to many in our community as the guy with some pretty incredible carts. He could be seen for the last many years pushing his iconic carts, including one with a propeller on top, all over Great Falls.

Larry's life was somewhat of a legend for many Great Falls community members. Larry grew up on his family's farm north of Hogeland, MT with his six siblings and his parents, Lorraine and Frank, now deceased.

Larry retired from MANG then seemingly lost his way and ended up living the life of a transient throughout Great Falls. About 15 years ago, the government tried to have Larry committed and send him away. That's when Detective Cory Reeves and two other caring community members stepped in and offered to be caretakers for Larry. They all believed Larry should be allowed to live his life the way he wanted to, even though it was not the way others thought he should do it. With their intervention and commitment, the District Court allowed Larry to stay in Great Falls and live out the remaining years of his life on his terms.

Larry was homeless for several years and could be found sleeping in an alley or under a bridge. Lt. Allen recalls finding Larry, on a very cold winter night, sleeping comfortably just outside of a warm air vent in an alley downtown. For the last few years Larry lived in small motels throughout town.

Larry liked to drink Coca-Cola and read Popular Science magazines. Detective Reeves welcomed Larry into his family and often treated him to dinner. Reeves' children came to love Larry and enjoyed their time together. Reeves says one of the things Larry loved to do most was attending the Guns and Hoses hockey games with his family. Reeves says, "Larry's face would light up at those games, he just loved them."

A memorial for Larry will be held sometime in June.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:28 PM EST2018-01-11 00:28:32 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-01-11 01:13:42 GMT

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

  • Plaintiffs sue athletic trainer in football brain injury case

    Plaintiffs sue athletic trainer in football brain injury case

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-09 23:57:12 GMT
    Tuesday, January 9 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-10 00:09:52 GMT

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • New charges filed in Missoula dismemberment case

    New charges filed in Missoula dismemberment case

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-01-09 22:05:36 GMT
    MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...
    MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...

  • Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-01-10 22:33:52 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-01-10 22:33:52 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

  • Authorities release Belgrade shooting "person of interest" from custody

    Authorities release Belgrade shooting "person of interest" from custody

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:14 PM EST2018-01-10 17:14:56 GMT

    New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody. Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town. 32 year old Ashley Van Hemert is suffering from a gunshot wound, and sev...

    New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody. Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town. 32 year old Ashley Van Hemert is suffering from a gunshot wound, and sev...

  • Home fire safety tips for winter

    Home fire safety tips for winter

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-01-11 05:49:06 GMT

    The Missoula Rural Fire District reported that every year more people die from house fires...

    The Missoula Rural Fire District reported that every year more people die from house fires...

  • Water woes costing thousands in Bozeman

    Water woes costing thousands in Bozeman

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-10 17:19:00 GMT

    The Water and Sewer Department in Bozeman has had a busy four days dealing with multiple leaks and a water main break. 

    The Water and Sewer Department in Bozeman has had a busy four days dealing with multiple leaks and a water main break. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.