Water woes costing thousands in Bozeman

The Water and Sewer Department in Bozeman has had a busy four days dealing with multiple leaks and a water main break.

On Friday, the City of Bozeman responded to a call of water leaking out of a fire hydrant on Peach and Bozeman streets. Workers discovered that a seven-foot-long section of cast-iron water main was broken.

While working on Peach and Bozeman, they discovered a leak just to the north, and shut off the water for a two block stretch for 24 hours. Then, they got word of another leak on Kagy. John Alston, water and sewer superintendent, believes the weather played a factor.

“I don’t know exactly what occurred to make that 7-foot stretch break," Alston said. "We believe weather had a lot to do with it, just the temperatures going up and down pushing the frost down and exerting pressure on the cast iron main, and they’re not as hardy as today’s mains.”

Alston says, Bozeman has the lowest amount of main breaks per mile in Montana cities, but it’s unusual to have three in such a short span of time.

The damage could cost thousands of dollars.

“We are estimating, ball-parking the one that’s going to be at Peach and Bozeman, that one is probably going to be upwards of $7,000 to $10,000 when it’s all said and done. We will have to come back and permanently patch the intersection. We are going to put a concrete cap, temporary cap on it now. So we will be back and the numbers are still out.”

Luckily a water superintendent was there when the leaky fire hydrant was found, and workers were able to divert the water away from the surrounding homes. Otherwise the damage could have been a lot worse.

Bozeman and Peach will reopen Friday.