Water woes costing thousands in Bozeman

According to an email sent by School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck, alternate bus routes will be in effect Wednesday, January 10.
According to an email sent by School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck, alternate bus routes will be in effect Wednesday, January 10.
Tuesday, Great Falls residents, both current and past, remember Larry Kiedrowski, also known as "Larry the Homeless Guy." Larry was 71-year-old.
Tuesday, Great Falls residents, both current and past, remember Larry Kiedrowski, also known as "Larry the Homeless Guy." Larry was 71-year-old.
Inclement weather has shut down schools throughout southeastern Montana. Pioneer School, Harlowton Schools, Shepherd School District and Huntley Project are all closed today due to weather. A winter storm warning is in effect for Yellowstone, Big Horn, Musselshell, Stillwater, Rosebud and Golden Valley counties until 11 PM on Wednesday evening.
Inclement weather has shut down schools throughout southeastern Montana. Pioneer School, Harlowton Schools, Shepherd School District and Huntley Project are all closed today due to weather. A winter storm warning is in effect for Yellowstone, Big Horn, Musselshell, Stillwater, Rosebud and Golden Valley counties until 11 PM on Wednesday evening.
New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody. Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town. 32 year old Ashley Van Hemert is suffering from a gunshot wound, and sev...
New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody. Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town. 32 year old Ashley Van Hemert is suffering from a gunshot wound, and sev...
In Missoula, the public Tuesday had the chance to get an update on Mountain...
In Missoula, the public Tuesday had the chance to get an update on Mountain...
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody. Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town. 32 year old Ashley Van Hemert is suffering from a gunshot wound, and sev...
New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody. Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town. 32 year old Ashley Van Hemert is suffering from a gunshot wound, and sev...
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
MISSOULA- A startling mannequin that has smiled at passers-by on Higgins Avenue now has a new home, just a few blocks away. The Desmonds clothing store downtown on 129 N. Higgins Ave. has displayed the Joe Cool mannequin since the 1980s. Joe went up for auction along with everything else at the store when Desmonds announced it would be closing after 37 years of business. The women's clothing boutique Betty's Divine stepped up and bought the mannequin. The store posted a video t...
MISSOULA- A startling mannequin that has smiled at passers-by on Higgins Avenue now has a new home, just a few blocks away. The Desmonds clothing store downtown on 129 N. Higgins Ave. has displayed the Joe Cool mannequin since the 1980s. Joe went up for auction along with everything else at the store when Desmonds announced it would be closing after 37 years of business. The women's clothing boutique Betty's Divine stepped up and bought the mannequin. The store posted a video t...
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
At Rossiter Elementary School, breakfast is served. It's part of the state-wide Breakfast After the Bell program, which Governor Bullock was just granted over $40,000 to expand.
At Rossiter Elementary School, breakfast is served. It's part of the state-wide Breakfast After the Bell program, which Governor Bullock was just granted over $40,000 to expand.