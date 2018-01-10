Authorities release Belgrade shooting "person of interest" from custody

New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody.

Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town.

Ashley Van Hemert, 32, is recovering from a gunshot wound and other severe injuries after the shooting Sunday. According to an online fundraiser set up for Van Hemert, someone broke into her home, killed her roommate, Lauren Walder, and shot Van Hemert in the back of the head. Walder, 35, died at the scene.

According to the online You Caring fundraiser set up to help pay Ashley's medical expenses, her family has traveled from South Dakota to be with her in the hospital.

The fundraiser has already brought in more than $8,000, with a goal of $15,000.