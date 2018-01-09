City promises Missoula water rates haven't gone up - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

City promises Missoula water rates haven't gone up

Posted: Jan 09, 2018 11:51 PM Updated: Jan 09, 2018 12:28 PM
MISSOULA -

In Missoula on Tuesday, the public got an update on Mountain Water six months after its purchase by the city.

People gathered at city council's chambers for a panel discussion hosted by the League of Women Voters.

Nancy Leifer with the Missoula League of Women Voters told ABC FOX Montana while some residents might perceive a change in cost, the city says rates have not changed.

"They are thinking they're seeing a change, because in previous years when there wasn't this issue of ownership changing, people just got their water bills and paid them and didn't think anything about it," Leifer said. "This year when you combine with an extra dry July and August people are noticing."

City staff also updated residents on the system's operations, services and system maintenance. They say that now under city management, the Missoula Water company (formerly Mountain Water) is more responsive to questions and concerns from customers. The city also plans to repair several parts of the system that are more than 50 years old and also leaking.

Click here for more information and updates on Mountain Water, including repair projects.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:28 PM EST2018-01-11 00:28:32 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-01-11 01:13:42 GMT

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

  • Husband arrested in Belgrade shooting death

    Husband arrested in Belgrade shooting death

    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-01-12 00:27:49 GMT
    BELGRADE- A Bozeman man is jailed on the charge that he killed his wife in a shooting on Sunday.  The Belgrade Police Department says they arrested Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, on Jan. 11 during a traffic stop. He's accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on the morning of Jan. 7 at the residence she shared with a roommate in Belgrade. When police responded to a 911 report of a shooting, they found Lauren dead. Her roommate, Ashley Van Hemert, was found alive...
    BELGRADE- A Bozeman man is jailed on the charge that he killed his wife in a shooting on Sunday.  The Belgrade Police Department says they arrested Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, on Jan. 11 during a traffic stop. He's accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on the morning of Jan. 7 at the residence she shared with a roommate in Belgrade. When police responded to a 911 report of a shooting, they found Lauren dead. Her roommate, Ashley Van Hemert, was found alive...

  • One woman dead in crash near Columbia Falls

    One woman dead in crash near Columbia Falls

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:45 PM EST2018-01-12 17:45:54 GMT

    Slick road conditions contribute to a crash Thursday, that killed one woman near Columbia Falls. 

    Slick road conditions contribute to a crash Thursday, that killed one woman near Columbia Falls. 

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Plaintiffs sue athletic trainer in football brain injury case

    Plaintiffs sue athletic trainer in football brain injury case

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-09 23:57:12 GMT
    Tuesday, January 9 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-10 00:09:52 GMT

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

  • Lake County postal workers arrested in meth plot

    Lake County postal workers arrested in meth plot

    Friday, January 12 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-01-12 21:33:33 GMT

    Two Polson Post Office workers are charged with using their jobs to traffic methamphetamine into the area. 

    Two Polson Post Office workers are charged with using their jobs to traffic methamphetamine into the area. 

  • Belgrade shooting suspect makes first court appearance

    Belgrade shooting suspect makes first court appearance

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:24 PM EST2018-01-12 18:24:44 GMT

    BOZEMAN- The man accused of shooting his wife last weekend in Belgrade made his first appearance in court on Friday. Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, is accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on Jan. 7. 

    BOZEMAN- The man accused of shooting his wife last weekend in Belgrade made his first appearance in court on Friday. Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, is accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on Jan. 7. 

  • Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:41 PM EST2018-01-11 17:41:03 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:41 PM EST2018-01-11 17:41:03 GMT

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.