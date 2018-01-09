City promises Missoula water rates haven't gone up

In Missoula on Tuesday, the public got an update on Mountain Water six months after its purchase by the city.

People gathered at city council's chambers for a panel discussion hosted by the League of Women Voters.

Nancy Leifer with the Missoula League of Women Voters told ABC FOX Montana while some residents might perceive a change in cost, the city says rates have not changed.

"They are thinking they're seeing a change, because in previous years when there wasn't this issue of ownership changing, people just got their water bills and paid them and didn't think anything about it," Leifer said. "This year when you combine with an extra dry July and August people are noticing."

City staff also updated residents on the system's operations, services and system maintenance. They say that now under city management, the Missoula Water company (formerly Mountain Water) is more responsive to questions and concerns from customers. The city also plans to repair several parts of the system that are more than 50 years old and also leaking.

