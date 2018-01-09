City council members give update on Missoula's water

In Missoula, the public Tuesday had the chance to get an update on Mountain Water Company, six months after it's purchase by the city.
People gathered tonight at city council's chambers to ask the council members questions about the utility company's transition, but more importantly rates.
Nancy Leifer with the Missoula League of Women Voters, the organization that hosted tonight's event, told ABC FOX Montana while rates have stayed the same some residents are seeing a rise in costs.
She said while the city is providing the same rates for water as Mountain Water, many people are noticing the change in cost, due to the change in leadership.
"They are thinking their seeing a change because in previous years when there wasn't this issue of ownership changing people just got their water bills and paid them and didn't think anything about it. This year when you combine with an extra dry July and August people are noticing,” said Leifer.
Besides taking questions, city council updated residents on operations, services and system maintenance that the city is providing.
One example, the company being quicker at responding to questions and concerns from customers.
Otherwise, roughly a dozen people attended Tuesday's public forum.
Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-01-09 22:05:36 GMT
MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...
MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...
Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-09 23:57:12 GMT
Tuesday, January 9 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-10 00:09:52 GMT
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Monday, January 8 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-08 17:00:02 GMT
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on a sports journalist who was reported missing in Houston at the weekend after she told her roommate she feared she was being followed (all times local): 10 a.m. Police in Houston say a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting a missing sports journalist underneath a highway overpass. Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that 29-year-old Courtney Roland was missing and recognized ...
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on a sports journalist who was reported missing in Houston at the weekend after she told her roommate she feared she was being followed (all times local): 10 a.m. Police in Houston say a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting a missing sports journalist underneath a highway overpass. Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that 29-year-old Courtney Roland was missing and recognized ...
Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-01-09 19:06:41 GMT
Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-01-09 19:06:41 GMT
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...
Monday, January 8 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-01-08 23:20:32 GMT
BOZEMAN- The victim of a Belgrade shooting has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Office. Officials say Lauren Walder Dewise, 35, of Bozeman, died after a shooting reported around 9 AM on Jan. 7 in Belgrade. Police responding to the scene found one injured person and another unresponsive victim. Police identified and arrested a suspect, but have not released more details. The case is under investigation by the Belgrade Police Department.
BOZEMAN- The victim of a Belgrade shooting has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Office. Officials say Lauren Walder Dewise, 35, of Bozeman, died after a shooting reported around 9 AM on Jan. 7 in Belgrade. Police responding to the scene found one injured person and another unresponsive victim. Police identified and arrested a suspect, but have not released more details. The case is under investigation by the Belgrade Police Department.