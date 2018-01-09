City council members give update on Missoula's water

In Missoula, the public Tuesday had the chance to get an update on Mountain Water Company, six months after it's purchase by the city.

People gathered tonight at city council's chambers to ask the council members questions about the utility company's transition, but more importantly rates.

Nancy Leifer with the Missoula League of Women Voters, the organization that hosted tonight's event, told ABC FOX Montana while rates have stayed the same some residents are seeing a rise in costs.

She said while the city is providing the same rates for water as Mountain Water, many people are noticing the change in cost, due to the change in leadership.

"They are thinking their seeing a change because in previous years when there wasn't this issue of ownership changing people just got their water bills and paid them and didn't think anything about it. This year when you combine with an extra dry July and August people are noticing,” said Leifer.

Besides taking questions, city council updated residents on operations, services and system maintenance that the city is providing.

One example, the company being quicker at responding to questions and concerns from customers.

Otherwise, roughly a dozen people attended Tuesday's public forum.