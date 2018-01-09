Scams cost Americans 18 million dollars a year out-of-pocket

Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...
According to CNN, a Bitcoin can be purchased by anyone from anywhere without a bank acting as a middle-man.
According to CNN, a Bitcoin can be purchased by anyone from anywhere without a bank acting as a middle-man.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.
At Rossiter Elementary School, breakfast is served. It's part of the state-wide Breakfast After the Bell program, which Governor Bullock was just granted over $40,000 to expand.
At Rossiter Elementary School, breakfast is served. It's part of the state-wide Breakfast After the Bell program, which Governor Bullock was just granted over $40,000 to expand.