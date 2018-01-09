Legendary Missoula mannequin finds new home

MISSOULA- A retro mannequin that has smiled at (and sometimes startled) passers-by on Higgins Avenue now has a new home, just a few blocks away.

The Desmonds clothing store downtown on 129 N. Higgins Ave. has displayed the Joe Cool mannequin since the 1980s. Joe went up for auction along with everything else at the store when Desmonds announced it would be closing after 37 years of business. The mannequin even has its own Facebook fan page.

The women's clothing boutique Betty's Divine stepped up and bought the mannequin. The store posted a video to Instagram on Jan. 9 showing Joe's short but exciting trip down the Higgins Avenue bridge.