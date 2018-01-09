New charges filed in Missoula dismemberment case

MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people.

Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue.

On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after reviewing evidence that Pierce also threatened and stabbed another man and a woman on July 23. Those victims survived their injuries.

Standingrock faces an additional new witness tampering felony charge for allegedly making a threatening phone call from the Missoula County Detention Center.

The couple's access to the county law library has also been restricted after they threatened guards with makeshift weapons.

Pierce and Standingrock are booked on $2 million bonds.

