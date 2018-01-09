Coroner's inquest set in case of man fatally shot by police

Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-01-09 22:05:36 GMT
MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...
MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...
Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-09 23:57:12 GMT
Tuesday, January 9 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-10 00:09:52 GMT
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Monday, January 8 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-08 17:00:02 GMT
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on a sports journalist who was reported missing in Houston at the weekend after she told her roommate she feared she was being followed (all times local): 10 a.m. Police in Houston say a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting a missing sports journalist underneath a highway overpass. Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that 29-year-old Courtney Roland was missing and recognized ...
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on a sports journalist who was reported missing in Houston at the weekend after she told her roommate she feared she was being followed (all times local): 10 a.m. Police in Houston say a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting a missing sports journalist underneath a highway overpass. Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that 29-year-old Courtney Roland was missing and recognized ...
Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-01-09 19:06:41 GMT
Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-01-09 19:06:41 GMT
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...
Monday, January 8 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-01-08 23:20:32 GMT
BOZEMAN- The victim of a Belgrade shooting has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Office. Officials say Lauren Walder Dewise, 35, of Bozeman, died after a shooting reported around 9 AM on Jan. 7 in Belgrade. Police responding to the scene found one injured person and another unresponsive victim. Police identified and arrested a suspect, but have not released more details. The case is under investigation by the Belgrade Police Department.
BOZEMAN- The victim of a Belgrade shooting has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Office. Officials say Lauren Walder Dewise, 35, of Bozeman, died after a shooting reported around 9 AM on Jan. 7 in Belgrade. Police responding to the scene found one injured person and another unresponsive victim. Police identified and arrested a suspect, but have not released more details. The case is under investigation by the Belgrade Police Department.