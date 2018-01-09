City of Bonner discusses crime spree

Bonner city officials held a meeting Tuesday night, to discuss a rising number of petty crimes in the community.

Deputies from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office updated residents on their investigation of the crimes, which include multiple thefts, break-in's, and stolen cars.

As of now, deputies said they have two persons of interest in their investigation but are asking for the public's help.

The sheriff's office said it will continue patrols in the area and residents should lock their doors, keep in contact with neighbors and call 9-1-1 if they witness a crime.