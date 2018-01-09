City of Bonner discusses crime spree

Monday, January 8 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-08 17:00:02 GMT
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on a sports journalist who was reported missing in Houston at the weekend after she told her roommate she feared she was being followed (all times local): 10 a.m. Police in Houston say a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting a missing sports journalist underneath a highway overpass. Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that 29-year-old Courtney Roland was missing and recognized ...
Monday, January 8 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-01-08 23:20:32 GMT
BOZEMAN- The victim of a Belgrade shooting has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Office. Officials say Lauren Walder Dewise, 35, of Bozeman, died after a shooting reported around 9 AM on Jan. 7 in Belgrade. Police responding to the scene found one injured person and another unresponsive victim. Police identified and arrested a suspect, but have not released more details. The case is under investigation by the Belgrade Police Department.
