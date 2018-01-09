Bonner residents say Bitcoin Center is too loud

BONNER- Some Bonner residents are saying "no" to the crypto-currency called bitcoin, due to noise pollution coming from a nearby bitcoin farm. The building is equipped with loud ventilation fans that are bothering some residents, especially at night.

Bonner School District Superintendent Jim Howard said the noise coming from the Bitcoin center, which is owned by Project Spokane LLC, never stops. It's been compared to the sound of a jet engine. He said he's heard complaints from the community members, although it hasn't yet been an issue for teachers or students at Bonner School.

After hearing from residents at a community council meeting, Howard said Bonner residents have the right to make their voice heard about the issue.

"I don't blame the locals that have lived here a long time," Howard said. "You know, this is their community and they have their concerns. Certainly, I can speak for the school and what it does or doesn't do to our education process, which hasn't been a problem. But if I lived right there, I might have a different perspective."

The Bonner Miltown Community Council is hosting a forum so Bonner residents can voice their concerns about the bitcoin site.

That meeting is set to take place February 5. Click here for the Bonner-Milltown Facebook page.

Commissioners and representatives from bitcoin center will be at the meeting.

According to CNN, a bitcoin can be purchased by anyone from anywhere without a bank acting as a middle-man. Bitcoin proponents say it's a better form of currency because it can be bought anonymously. A single bitcoin is currently valued at $15,000 US. The Project Spokane bitcoin farm was touted as a way to improve the economy of the Bonner area.