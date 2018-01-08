School officials plan to recover gymnasium damaged from partial - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

School officials plan to recover gymnasium damaged from partial roof collapse

Posted: Updated:
POLSON -

School district officials were at Linderman Elementary School in Polson today developing a plan to recover the gymnasium damaged over the weekend due to a partial roof collapse.

The top edge of the gymnasium collapsed, causing snow and debris to fall into the locker rooms at Linderman Elementary School.

Workers are already putting up fences to insure student safety near the building.

"This is a cornerstone building for Polson. This is a sentimental building for me as well," said Superintendent, Rex Weltz.

This building is significant not only to Rex Weltz, but also it is a historical building for the Polson community.

"You take one less gym out of our community, and it puts a lot of stress on where we are going to go, what we can do, and what we can offer to the community," said Weltz.

Weltz said that the school district is working to develop partnerships with other schools to use their facilities for games and events in the time being.

Weltz said that he is thankful that Montanans are so supportive of each other.

Linderman Elementary School Principal, Kristin Wilson, said that faculty are working hard to keep the children safe.

She said that teachers are walking their students over to the building to keep open communication and educate them with what is going on.

"And they said it's fine, we're all fine, we're all safe, and that is what really matters. So that was the gist of it all. We just want the kids to feel comfortable and I truly believe they do feel comfortable,” said Wilson.

Wilson said that they are using available classrooms to teach physical education and music classes and run the library.

She said that they have additional resources to work with until they have a more concrete plan, but the superintendent says there is no timeline yet. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Houston journalist found underneath a highway overpass

    Missing Houston journalist found underneath a highway overpass

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-08 17:00:02 GMT
    HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on a sports journalist who was reported missing in Houston at the weekend after she told her roommate she feared she was being followed (all times local):    10 a.m.    Police in Houston say a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting a missing sports journalist underneath a highway overpass.    Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that 29-year-old Courtney Roland was missing and recognized ...
    HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on a sports journalist who was reported missing in Houston at the weekend after she told her roommate she feared she was being followed (all times local):    10 a.m.    Police in Houston say a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting a missing sports journalist underneath a highway overpass.    Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that 29-year-old Courtney Roland was missing and recognized ...

  • Bonner residents say Bitcoin Center is too loud

    Bonner residents say Bitcoin Center is too loud

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 12:27 PM EST2018-01-09 17:27:56 GMT

    According to CNN, a Bitcoin can be purchased by anyone from anywhere without a bank acting as a middle-man. 

    According to CNN, a Bitcoin can be purchased by anyone from anywhere without a bank acting as a middle-man. 

  • Belgrade shooting victim identified

    Belgrade shooting victim identified

    Monday, January 8 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-01-08 23:20:32 GMT
    BOZEMAN- The victim of a Belgrade shooting has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Office. Officials say Lauren Walder Dewise, 35, of Bozeman, died after a shooting reported around 9 AM on Jan. 7 in Belgrade. Police responding to the scene found one injured person and another unresponsive victim. Police identified and arrested a suspect, but have not released more details. The case is under investigation by the Belgrade Police Department.
    BOZEMAN- The victim of a Belgrade shooting has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Office. Officials say Lauren Walder Dewise, 35, of Bozeman, died after a shooting reported around 9 AM on Jan. 7 in Belgrade. Police responding to the scene found one injured person and another unresponsive victim. Police identified and arrested a suspect, but have not released more details. The case is under investigation by the Belgrade Police Department.

  • City of Bonner discusses crime spree

    City of Bonner discusses crime spree

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 1:19 AM EST2018-01-09 06:19:18 GMT

    Bonner city officials held a meeting Tuesday night...

    Bonner city officials held a meeting Tuesday night...

  • Saving money on heat during the winter months

    Saving money on heat during the winter months

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-01-09 17:18:56 GMT

    If you're seeing your electric bill get higher and higher, you’re not alone. 

    If you're seeing your electric bill get higher and higher, you’re not alone. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Billings children

    Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Billings children

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-09 00:10:24 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-01-09 02:11:13 GMT

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.