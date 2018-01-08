School officials plan to recover gymnasium damaged from partial roof collapse

School district officials were at Linderman Elementary School in Polson today developing a plan to recover the gymnasium damaged over the weekend due to a partial roof collapse.

The top edge of the gymnasium collapsed, causing snow and debris to fall into the locker rooms at Linderman Elementary School.

Workers are already putting up fences to insure student safety near the building.

"This is a cornerstone building for Polson. This is a sentimental building for me as well," said Superintendent, Rex Weltz.

This building is significant not only to Rex Weltz, but also it is a historical building for the Polson community.

"You take one less gym out of our community, and it puts a lot of stress on where we are going to go, what we can do, and what we can offer to the community," said Weltz.

Weltz said that the school district is working to develop partnerships with other schools to use their facilities for games and events in the time being.

Weltz said that he is thankful that Montanans are so supportive of each other.

Linderman Elementary School Principal, Kristin Wilson, said that faculty are working hard to keep the children safe.

She said that teachers are walking their students over to the building to keep open communication and educate them with what is going on.

"And they said it's fine, we're all fine, we're all safe, and that is what really matters. So that was the gist of it all. We just want the kids to feel comfortable and I truly believe they do feel comfortable,” said Wilson.

Wilson said that they are using available classrooms to teach physical education and music classes and run the library.

She said that they have additional resources to work with until they have a more concrete plan, but the superintendent says there is no timeline yet.