Great Falls man allegedly threatened victims with nunchucks

A Great Falls man is now facing several charges after attempting to hit people with knives and nunchucks.

On January 5, victims reported that William Denny started stabbing a mattress, the walls and doors with kitchen knives. When they told Denny to stop, he reportedly threw one at the male victim. The knife didn't hit, but the victim says he was afraid because he had been stabbed in the chest a year prior.

Denny reportedly picked up a pair of nunchucks and started throwing them around. Denny's mother was asleep on the couch and woke up due to the noise.

She says she was afraid Denny was going to hit her, since he came close to hitting her in the past.

Denny then started swinging his nunchucks towards the male victim, hitting him in the right temple, causing bleeding and pain.

Denny has a criminal history to include misdemeanor convictions for criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, assault and obstructing justice.