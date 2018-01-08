Belgrade shooting victim identified

BOZEMAN- The victim of a Belgrade shooting has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Office.

Officials say Lauren Walder Dewise, 35, of Bozeman, died after a shooting reported around 9 AM on Jan. 7 in Belgrade. Police responding to the scene found one injured person and another unresponsive victim. Police identified and arrested a suspect, but have not released more details.

The case is under investigation by the Belgrade Police Department.