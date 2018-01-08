Vandal hits 25 Helena Walking Mall spots

Today, the Helena Police Department posted the following: "A L&C County Sheriff’s deputy arrested 25 yr old Spenser K. Love of Helena after Love turned himself in at the law enforcement center. Love had been wanted in connection to the earlier “Aspect” criminal mischief reports in the downtown area in December. Love was arrested and booked at the detention center on a Justice Court warrant for felony Criminal Mischief."

HELENA, Mont.- Vandalism is running rampant throughout the Helena Walking Mall. So far, 25 different spots have been hit, including a historic yellow 1800s-era trolley car. The graffiti first made its appearance on Friday. The vandal has continued to add more since. The same black spray painted message, which appears to say "*ASPECT*", is on everything from the trolly to brick walls to murals.

"The big thing is, there's really no good reason for it. It's more of a blight on the community. The cost isn't the important thing. It's just what it looks like," said Helena Assistant Chief of Police Steven Hagen.

Vandals have caused $1,500 worth of damages so far. Hagen said graffiti is a common crime in the area, but they've never seen anything like the markings downtown. Some workers in the walking mall say they're worried the damage won't stop until the vandal is caught.