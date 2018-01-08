Lake County sheriff makes sure residents know jail is full - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lake County sheriff makes sure residents know jail is full

Posted: Updated:

POLSON, Mont. (AP) - The sheriff of a northwestern Montana county wants to make sure residents understand that the jail is full.
  
The Missoulian reports that starting about three weeks ago, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell began posting on the department's Facebook page a list of people who were cited for crimes, rather than jailed, because there was no room to house them.
  
Bell says he has to weigh the odds between public safety and being sued by the American Civil Liberties Union in deciding whether to hold more than 46 inmates.
  
Bell is hoping better awareness might encourage citizens to ask the county commission to consider a new jail, which a study has found is inadequate.
  
He says one could be built for about $20 million. Commissioner Gale Decker noted the county's tax revenues total $12 million a year.
  
___

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Bike safety tips during the winter

    Bike safety tips during the winter

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:29 PM EST2018-01-09 19:29:34 GMT
    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:29 PM EST2018-01-09 19:29:34 GMT

    A bicyclist was sent to the hospital after colliding with a car just before 8 o'clock Sunday evening. Officers who were on scene said it is unclear who is at fault or if the bicyclist had proper gear on the bike for safety purposes.

    A bicyclist was sent to the hospital after colliding with a car just before 8 o'clock Sunday evening. Officers who were on scene said it is unclear who is at fault or if the bicyclist had proper gear on the bike for safety purposes.

  • Bicyclist hospitalized after vehicle vs. bicyclist crash

    Bicyclist hospitalized after vehicle vs. bicyclist crash

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:26 PM EST2018-01-09 19:26:12 GMT
    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:23 PM EST2018-01-09 19:23:19 GMT

    A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening. 

    A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening. 

  • Man caught with methamphetamine at a local gas station

    Man caught with methamphetamine at a local gas station

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-01-09 19:06:41 GMT
    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-01-09 19:06:41 GMT

    A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest.  While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...

    A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest.  While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Houston journalist found underneath a highway overpass

    Missing Houston journalist found underneath a highway overpass

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-08 17:00:02 GMT
    HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on a sports journalist who was reported missing in Houston at the weekend after she told her roommate she feared she was being followed (all times local):    10 a.m.    Police in Houston say a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting a missing sports journalist underneath a highway overpass.    Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that 29-year-old Courtney Roland was missing and recognized ...
    HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on a sports journalist who was reported missing in Houston at the weekend after she told her roommate she feared she was being followed (all times local):    10 a.m.    Police in Houston say a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting a missing sports journalist underneath a highway overpass.    Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that 29-year-old Courtney Roland was missing and recognized ...

  • Bonner residents say Bitcoin Center is too loud

    Bonner residents say Bitcoin Center is too loud

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 12:27 PM EST2018-01-09 17:27:56 GMT

    According to CNN, a Bitcoin can be purchased by anyone from anywhere without a bank acting as a middle-man. 

    According to CNN, a Bitcoin can be purchased by anyone from anywhere without a bank acting as a middle-man. 

  • Belgrade shooting victim identified

    Belgrade shooting victim identified

    Monday, January 8 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-01-08 23:20:32 GMT
    BOZEMAN- The victim of a Belgrade shooting has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Office. Officials say Lauren Walder Dewise, 35, of Bozeman, died after a shooting reported around 9 AM on Jan. 7 in Belgrade. Police responding to the scene found one injured person and another unresponsive victim. Police identified and arrested a suspect, but have not released more details. The case is under investigation by the Belgrade Police Department.
    BOZEMAN- The victim of a Belgrade shooting has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Office. Officials say Lauren Walder Dewise, 35, of Bozeman, died after a shooting reported around 9 AM on Jan. 7 in Belgrade. Police responding to the scene found one injured person and another unresponsive victim. Police identified and arrested a suspect, but have not released more details. The case is under investigation by the Belgrade Police Department.

  • City of Bonner discusses crime spree

    City of Bonner discusses crime spree

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 1:19 AM EST2018-01-09 06:19:18 GMT

    Bonner city officials held a meeting Tuesday night...

    Bonner city officials held a meeting Tuesday night...

  • Saving money on heat during the winter months

    Saving money on heat during the winter months

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-01-09 17:18:56 GMT

    If you're seeing your electric bill get higher and higher, you’re not alone. 

    If you're seeing your electric bill get higher and higher, you’re not alone. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Billings children

    Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Billings children

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-09 00:10:24 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-01-09 02:11:13 GMT

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.