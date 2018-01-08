Pet Of The Week: Jo Jo

GREAT FALLS- Jo Jo is a 2-year-old, large, mixed breed dog who is calm, well-mannered, and has lots of love to give. He's available for adoption at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls. However, he does come with a little bit of a catch.



“He's got a limp and he favors one of his legs. We had a doctor in the area take a look at him and it looks like he is going to need some surgery in the future, unfortunately, Jo Jo is going to have to lose that front leg,” says staffer Tom Hazen.



The bum leg is from an unknown injury prior to his time at the adoption center. They do know he will need it removed.



“He's doing okay on it right now, but eventually it will develop some arthritis, and it will eventually just go lame completely," Hazen says.



Other than his surgery needs, Jo Jo would go well with most families.



“He is a great dog and has a lot of love to give. I think he would be good for a wide range of homes.”



Jo Jo does get jealous of other dogs, but the adoption center says he might just need to acclimate to new friends. If you do have another pet, make sure Jo Jo meets them first to make sure they get along.



if you're interested in adopting Jo Jo you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th Ave Northeast, call the center at 406-727-PETS or visit their website.