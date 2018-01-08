Oprah's Golden Globes speech highlights sexual assault - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Oprah's Golden Globes speech highlights sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oprah Winfrey's barnstormer of a speech at the Golden Globes highlighted the story of a black Alabama woman who was raped by six white men in 1944.
  
Winfrey, in speaking of the victims of sexual assault whose voices might never be heard, told the audience that Recy Taylor was a name they should know.
  
Taylor was 24 when she was abducted and raped as she walked home from church in Abbeville. The NAACP assigned Rosa Parks to investigate the case and she rallied for justice for Taylor.
  
Two all-white, all-male grand juries decline to indict the men who admitted they assaulted her. She died in December , just before her 98th birthday.
  
Winfrey says Recy Taylor "lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men."
  
She added: "Their time is up."
  
