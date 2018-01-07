Roof collapses at Linderman Elementary School

Saturday, Officers from the Polson Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the Linderman Elementary School.

According to the police department, while en-route dispatch was receiving reports from witnesses explaining that the roof above the gymnasium partially collapsed.

There was no fire, the alarm tripped from the damaged roof.

Arriving first responders discovered the roof was indeed partially collapsed on the south west side of the school, directly above the gym and locker room area.

Nobody was inside at the time and no injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

The integrity of the remaining roof is unstable at this time.

The area surrounding the school is roped off and citizens are urged to stay away.