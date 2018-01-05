Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

UPDATE: Shadow Card says her daughter is making much progress after being attacked by a bull mastiff at her grandmother's home.

Card says once Naomi's white blood cell count is normal, doctors will release Naomi from the hospital as early as today or tomorrow.

KULR-8 spoke with a man who claims to be Naomi's grandfather over the phone and he says the attack had no connection to his wife's daycare because the attack occurred in an area of the home that is completely separate from daycare activities.

He told KULR-8 he did report the incident to the state and says he is heartbroken at what happened.

He says despite extensive research of the dog's breed, he had no idea it would attack.

KULR-8 contacted the Department of Public Health and Human Services regarding the incident, we'll have more information as it becomes available.



A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.

Shadow Card is the mother of 3-year-old Naomi. Card says she got a call around noon Tuesday to go to Billings Clinic right away.

Card sent KULR-8 photos of her daughter after she was bitten by a bull mastiff on the hands, neck, ear, and eyelid while reportedly at her grandmother's home, which also provides daycare.

Card says her daughter was being watched by her father at the time and says no one seems to have witnessed what happened.

A man who claims to be Naomi's grandfather says the dog belongs to him and the daycare had nothing to do with the incident. He says his dog was about 2 ½ to 3 years of age and has since been put down by animal control.

Card says they're still at the children's hospital in Denver and doctors will wait to release Naomi from the hospital until her white blood cell count is normal and there is no sign of a fever for at least 24 hours.



