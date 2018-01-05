Butte physician charged with sexual assault of pain patients

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Justin Timberlake reveals new Montana-inspired album Justin Timberlake reveals new Montana-inspired album Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea... Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...

Raw water: is it dangerous? Raw water: is it dangerous? The spring off of McDonald Highway is nothing new. For years folks like the Fries have relied on it to water their animals, do laundry and for drinking purposes. We're not the only ones, i mean people, there's a lot of other people who stop up here. We get about 36 gallons every time we come by here," said Bill Fries. Now a company called Live Water is bottling up spring water like this and putting a high price tag on it. The company and its proponents swear by the beneficial b... The spring off of McDonald Highway is nothing new. For years folks like the Fries have relied on it to water their animals, do laundry and for drinking purposes. We're not the only ones, i mean people, there's a lot of other people who stop up here. We get about 36 gallons every time we come by here," said Bill Fries. Now a company called Live Water is bottling up spring water like this and putting a high price tag on it. The company and its proponents swear by the beneficial b...

Frank Lloyd Wright preservation group seeks building rescue Frank Lloyd Wright preservation group seeks building rescue WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy is making an 11th-hour effort to save one of the last buildings designed by the famous architect. The conservancy says developer Mick Ruis agreed to sell the former clinic in Whitefish, Montana, for $1.7 million - if he gets the money by Jan. 10. He purchased the building for $1.6 million in 2016 without knowing its history. The Daily Inter Lake reports an attorney for Ruis said asbesto... WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy is making an 11th-hour effort to save one of the last buildings designed by the famous architect. The conservancy says developer Mick Ruis agreed to sell the former clinic in Whitefish, Montana, for $1.7 million - if he gets the money by Jan. 10. He purchased the building for $1.6 million in 2016 without knowing its history. The Daily Inter Lake reports an attorney for Ruis said asbesto...

Justin Timberlake releases song list for new album Justin Timberlake releases song list for new album After releasing a video full of western visual influences, Justin Timberlake's new track listing shows songs titled "Flannel" and "Montana." In the promo video released earlier this week, Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, appear to celebrate a western lifestyle with scenes of campfires, mountains and horses. The couple bought a Yellowstone Club estate a few years ago. https://youtu.be/bVU-MmJZFFA But in the video for the first single, Filthy, released today... After releasing a video full of western visual influences, Justin Timberlake's new track listing shows songs titled "Flannel" and "Montana." In the promo video released earlier this week, Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, appear to celebrate a western lifestyle with scenes of campfires, mountains and horses. The couple bought a Yellowstone Club estate a few years ago. https://youtu.be/bVU-MmJZFFA But in the video for the first single, Filthy, released today...