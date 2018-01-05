Butte physician charged with sexual assault of pain patients
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A longtime Butte physician is charged with sexually assaulting three female patients, using pain medications to coerce them.
The Montana Standard reports Dr. Patrick McGree was charged on Dec. 28 with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of sexual servitude and two counts of misdemeanor sexual assault. District Judge Kathy Seeley in Helena has not scheduled an arraignment, but attorney John E. Smith of Missoula says McGree will plead not guilty.
Charging documents say one woman told investigators she continued to see McGree despite the assaults because she could get any drugs she wanted. Another said she felt if she did not let McGree assault her, she would not get her prescription.
Court records say McGree acknowledged the assaults and suggested he should lose his medical license.
