Justin Timberlake releases song list for new album

Justin Timberlake releases song list for new album

After releasing a video full of western visual influences, Justin Timberlake's new track listing shows songs titled "Flannel" and "Montana."

In the promo video released earlier this week, Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, appear to celebrate a western lifestyle with scenes of campfires, mountains and horses. The couple bought a Yellowstone Club estate a few years ago.

https://youtu.be/bVU-MmJZFFA

But in the video for the first single, Filthy, released today, it seems JT hasn't changed to a western-style sound just yet.

Timberlake's new album, Man of the Woods, is scheduled for a Feb. 2 release.

