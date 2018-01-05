Noons' seeks clues in missing baby dinosaur case

MISSOULA- Police are seeking any information that may lead to the return of the 6-foot-long, 3-foot-tall baby dinosaur stolen from Noons on East Broadway.

Store employees say the dino went missing shortly after midnight on Dec. 29, when a storm knocked out power to the area for two hours and darkening the normally bright parking lot. Employees say they believe "modern-day rustlers" must have cut the padlock securing the dino and removed her under the cover of darkness.

It's not the first time a Sinclair dinosaur has been stolen in Missoula, either: In 2012, the 6-foot-tall "adult" dinosaur was stolen from the Crossroads Travel Center at the Wye. That dino turned up weeks later with its head cut off, but was able to be repaired.

More information on the baby dino's recent disappearance is included in the press release sent out Jan. 5: