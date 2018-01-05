Bobcats Top Northern Colorado, Move To 3-0 In Conference

A big game from star guard Tyler Hall helped power the Montana State Bobcats past the Northern Colorado Bears 76-64 and move the Cats to 3-0 in Big Sky play.

The Bears entered the game as one of the hottest teams in the Big Sky, but the Bobcats made sure they never hit their stride offensively, holding the Bears to 40.3 percent shooting. On the other end, preseason Big Sky MVP Tyler Hall poured in 28 points and pulled down 8 rebounds to lead the Cats to victory. Harald Frey added another 13 points, while Keljin Blevins continued his strong play 11 points and 6 rebounds, including a thunderous alley-oop that brought the crowd at Worthington Arena to their feet.

A back and forth game early on, the Cats opened up an 8 point lead before heading into the locker room for halftime. The Bears cut the Bobcat lead to just two points less than four minutes into the second half, but the Bobcats responded with a 10-0 run led by Harald Frey. UNC would put together another run and cut the Bobcat lead to four with 9:42 to play. Tyler Hall would respond by completing a four point play, and Frey would hit a three to help put the game out of reach just one minute later.

Next up for the Bobcats is a Saturday contest against North Dakota. The game will tip off from Worthington Arena at 2 pm.