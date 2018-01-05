Montana teams sweep North Dakota, both move to 3-0 in conference

A big game from star guard Tyler Hall helped power the Montana State Bobcats past the Northern Colorado Bears and move the Cats to 3-0 in Big Sky play.
It was a great night for both University of Montana basketball teams, as the Griz and Lady Griz beat up on their common opponents, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...
The Yellowjackets return to action on January 4th when they travel to Concordia.
A big game from star guard Tyler Hall helped power the Montana State Bobcats past the Northern Colorado Bears and move the Cats to 3-0 in Big Sky play.
A new year ushers in a new president at the helm of the University of Montana. ABC FOX Montana's Seth Bodnar, while on his third day on the job.
The bomb cyclone delayed thousands of flights on the East Coast, and the effect rippled out to Montana travelers.
While we may not have those extreme arctic temperatures in western Montana right now.
Violet Kapri Morrow led the way with a career-high 25 points, her second 20-plus point performance of the season.
Bliznyuk scored 28 points and broke the school record for career free throws as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team edged Portland State 81-74
Jill Barta led the Zags with 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field, the most field goals a GU player has made this year and matching her career high for the third time.
A big game from star guard Tyler Hall helped power the Montana State Bobcats past the Northern Colorado Bears and move the Cats to 3-0 in Big Sky play.
It was a great night for both University of Montana basketball teams, as the Griz and Lady Griz beat up on their common opponents, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
Sixty NCAA® men's and women's basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as candidates for the 2017-18 Senior CLASS Award® in collegiate basketball.
The 62,000-square-foot, 4,200-seat arena will be a one-of-a-kind engineered wood structure, highlighting Idaho's wood products industry and providing a unique home for U of I's basketball programs as well as other activities.
The "Speed D" forced a conference-high 28 turnovers this past season, more than three times the amount of turnovers (8) that the Cougars forced in 2014 before Grinch's arrival.
Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...
The league will hold its annual combine from Jan. 11-17 at Orlando City Stadium, with representatives from all 23 MLS clubs scouting the top college prospects ahead of the Jan. 19 MLS SuperDraft in Philadelphia.
Following Tuesday night's swearing-in ceremony for a new Laurel mayor, the appointed mayor and mayor-elect both failed to appear, pushing Laurel city council members to select council member Tom Nelson as the new mayor.
When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...
