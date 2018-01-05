Montana teams sweep North Dakota, both move to 3-0 in conference

It was a great night for both University of Montana basketball teams, as the Griz and Lady Griz beat up on their common opponents, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Griz men beat down the defending Big Sky Conference champions in Missoula 109-79. It was the most points the Griz have scored in 27 years. Four players scored in double figures for Montana. Jamar Akoh and Ahmaad Rorie led the way with 22 points, and Michael Oguine pitched in with 16. Karl Nicholas had his best game as a Grizzlie, scoring 17 points and shooting 8-8 from the field, most of which were highlight reel dunks from lobs.

The Griz shot 61%, and for the third time under head coach Travis DeCuire, his team starts their Big Sky Conference schedule 3-0.

For the Montana Lady Griz, the team was still looking for their first road conference win in two seasons. But the ladies led most of the evening in Grand Forks, and beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 54-43. The win snapped a 20-game losing streak away from home, and gave head coach Shannon Schweyen her first road conference win.

Caitlin Lonergan led the way off the bench with 12 points and six rebounds, and McKenzie Johnston had 9 points and 9 rebounds. Madi Schoenig hit a three with under a minute left with Montana already up by six points to clinch the game for the Lady Griz. The Lady Griz move to 3-0 in conference play.