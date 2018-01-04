Coming up... Seth Bodnar "A Man on a Mission"

A new year ushers in a new president at the helm of the University of Montana.

ABC FOX Montana's Seth Bodnar, while on his third day on the job.

A former senior executive at General Electric and a Green Beret for the U.S. Military, he was an out-of-the-box pick for president.

Still, it's this diverse background in military and business that, he says, will help the 125-year-old institution thrive in the weeks, months and years to come.

"I spent a good chunk of my life wearing the uniform on this country, defending it from threats," says University of Montana President Seth Bodnar. "And this is the most important mission of my lifetime, the mission of higher education, especially in an institution that is focused on accessibility, affordability, and quality. I can't think of a more important thing to be doing right now."

You can hear more of Bodnar's mission to move the University of Montana, constrained by budget and faculty cuts and plagued by a drop in student enrollment, forward.

