USPS mail carriers on guard this winter

While we may not have extreme arctic temperatures in western Montana right now, the snow and ice we do have on the roadways are creating some challenges for mail carriers.

Icy roads and snow tend to make mail carriers worrisome, even those with lots of experience delivering mail.

Long time USPS letter carrier Troy Lucas said each winter presents some challenges for those in his line of work. Lucas takes his time and he said being aware of his surroundings is key to his safety.

Even being extra cautious, he's still slipped and fallen several times on the job.

"I have hit a lot on icy steps…coming down stairs," Lucas said. "I have slipped on roads, crossing the roads. You hit that crown in the middle and you hit the ice and bam, you're down."

Lucas said walking isn't the only issue mail carriers face in the winter.

Sometimes it's simply driving around on the roads and getting stuck in snow after parking or other cars coming towards them.

There are a few things you can do to help out the mail carriers in your neighborhood.

Keep your sidewalks shoveled, and make sure to shovel a path around your mailbox too.

It will keep your mail carriers safe and ensure you get your mail delivered.