Missoula firefighters learn ice rescuing techniques

The Missoula Fire Department took on the elements in a special training exercise on Jan. 4, when firefighters participated in ice rescue training in the Clark Fork River.

Fire Captain Dean Johnson said it's an important exercise for his team to go over each year.

It helps them maintain that muscle memory should they be called to perform an actual ice rescue.

Believe it or not, Johnson said most victims who find themselves in the water tend to be pet owners.

"Usually that’s how it starts; someone is out on the ice with their dogs," Johnson said. "Throwing sticks to their dogs. Then dog gets in trouble, pet owner tries to rescue them...then we have a human rescue."

An important reminder to pet owners: use caution in the winter and don't put your pet in a situation you wouldn't want to be in yourself.