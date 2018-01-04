Kmart stores in Butte, Helena closing this spring

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Sears Holdings Corp. announced it was closing more than 100 stores early this year, including Kmart stores in Butte and Helena, as it tries to turn around its business.
The company says employees at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores were notified Thursday that it was closing the stores between early March and early April. Company officials say liquidation sales could start as early as next week.
A spokesman for the Kmart in Butte declined to comment when contacted by The Montana Standard.
A Kmart store in Billings closed in 2016 while stores in Glendive and Great Falls were among about 300 stores closed last year. This round of closures will leave three Kmart stores in Montana - in Hamilton, Havre and Kalispell.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tuesday, January 2 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-01-02 18:00:34 GMT
Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...
Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...
Thursday, January 4 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-01-04 23:17:24 GMT
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Sears Holdings Corp. announced it was closing more than 100 stores early this year, including Kmart stores in Butte and Helena, as it tries to turn around its business. The company says employees at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores were notified Thursday that it was closing the stores between early March and early April. Company officials say liquidation sales could start as early as next week. A spokesman for the Kmart in Butte decline...
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Sears Holdings Corp. announced it was closing more than 100 stores early this year, including Kmart stores in Butte and Helena, as it tries to turn around its business. The company says employees at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores were notified Thursday that it was closing the stores between early March and early April. Company officials say liquidation sales could start as early as next week. A spokesman for the Kmart in Butte decline...
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:52 PM EST2018-01-03 20:52:47 GMT
MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff: "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...
MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff: "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:37 AM EST2018-01-03 16:37:07 GMT
WEST YELLOWSTONE- Despite taking precautions against avalanches, a snow slide still proved fatal the night of Jan. 2. Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City, Minnesota, was buried when his snowmobile triggered a slide in the Cabin Creek area, 19 miles north of West Yellowstone. Despite rescue efforts digging him out within 15 minutes, he was unable to be revived. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho helicopt...
WEST YELLOWSTONE- Despite taking precautions against avalanches, a snow slide still proved fatal the night of Jan. 2. Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City, Minnesota, was buried when his snowmobile triggered a slide in the Cabin Creek area, 19 miles north of West Yellowstone. Despite rescue efforts digging him out within 15 minutes, he was unable to be revived. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho helicopt...
Thursday, January 4 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-01-04 21:42:43 GMT
Following Tuesday night's swearing-in ceremony for a new Laurel mayor, the appointed mayor and mayor-elect both failed to appear, pushing Laurel city council members to select council member Tom Nelson as the new mayor.
Following Tuesday night's swearing-in ceremony for a new Laurel mayor, the appointed mayor and mayor-elect both failed to appear, pushing Laurel city council members to select council member Tom Nelson as the new mayor.
Tuesday, January 2 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-01-03 00:56:33 GMT
When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...
When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...