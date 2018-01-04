Laurel city council members select new mayor

Following Tuesday night's swearing-in ceremony for a new Laurel mayor, the appointed mayor and mayor-elect both failed to appear, pushing Laurel city council members to select council member Tom Nelson as the new mayor.
"Mr. Waggoner had until 5 p.m. to submit a letter of resignation if he wanted to take the mayor position, he did not do that," said city council member Emelie Eaton.
In Dave Waggoner's absence, the city council appointed Tom Nelson, however, Tom failed to show as well.
Emelie Eaton believes Tom Nelson didn't show up to the meeting because he believed Dave Waggoner would be sworn in.
In an earlier November 2017 interview with KULR-8, Waggoner said he believes the mayoral position is rightfully his.
"To even move forward, they'll have to decertify," said Waggoner. "Which means going to court so until I hear something, January 2nd as far as I'm concerned I'll be mayor."
Eaton said that once Nelson comes in to sign his paperwork, he'll start his position as mayor right away.
"I think that he'll be able to adapt to that very quickly and he's a very intelligent individual and if he doesn't know something he'll ask so I think he'll be able to hit the ground running," Eaton adds.
Going into the new year Eaton said there is still much to do.
"Right now I think we'll all be very relieved when this is just finalized and done and we have a mayor up there and we're not looking around trying to get a cue off of everyone else," said Eaton.
Thursday, January 4 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-01-05 04:37:10 GMT
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Coal companies in the United States boosted production of the fuel in 2017 to reverse a two-year decline. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Thursday that companies mined 771 million tons of coal through Dec. 30, a 6 percent increase versus 2016. Wyoming, the largest coal state, saw production rise 8 percent. Neighboring Montana had a 5 percent increase. Among other coal states, production rose 13 percent in We...
Tuesday, January 2 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-01-02 18:00:34 GMT
Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...
Thursday, January 4 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-01-04 23:17:24 GMT
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Sears Holdings Corp. announced it was closing more than 100 stores early this year, including Kmart stores in Butte and Helena, as it tries to turn around its business. The company says employees at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores were notified Thursday that it was closing the stores between early March and early April. Company officials say liquidation sales could start as early as next week. A spokesman for the Kmart in Butte decline...
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:52 PM EST2018-01-03 20:52:47 GMT
MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff: "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...
Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:37 AM EST2018-01-03 16:37:07 GMT
WEST YELLOWSTONE- Despite taking precautions against avalanches, a snow slide still proved fatal the night of Jan. 2. Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City, Minnesota, was buried when his snowmobile triggered a slide in the Cabin Creek area, 19 miles north of West Yellowstone. Despite rescue efforts digging him out within 15 minutes, he was unable to be revived. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho helicopt...
Thursday, January 4 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-01-04 21:42:43 GMT
Tuesday, January 2 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-01-03 00:56:33 GMT
When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...
