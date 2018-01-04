Ohio man named Bruce Wayne has eaten at Chipotle for 430 consecutive days

TIFFIN, Ohio - A man named Bruce Wayne (yep), has set a record for eating Chipotle for 426 days in a row and counting.

There was apparently a record to break and Wayne, of Tiffin, Ohio, set out to do it. He documented the feat by posting a picture of every meal he ate on his Instagram account . He even planned ahead on days when his local Chipotle would be closed by ordering the day before.

Wayne says he hopes to build a business relationship with Chipotle. December 30, 2017 was the day he officially broke the record by eating Chipotle 426 days in a row.

“Day after day we’re committed to serving our customers the most delicious, real ingredients we can find and it’s great to see a customer like Bruce is as committed to us as we are to him,” Chipotle communications director, Chris Arnold, said in a statement. “While this might not be everybody’s New Year’s Resolution for 2018, it certainly shows that our menu of real and fresh ingredients offers something for everyone — even superheroes.”

To mark the occasion, Chipotle gave Wayne a cape and promised to donate the money he spent on his Chipotle meals to a nonprofit of his choice.