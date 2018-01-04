Ohio man named Bruce Wayne has eaten at Chipotle for 430 consecutive days
TIFFIN, Ohio - A man named Bruce Wayne (yep), has set a record for eating Chipotle for 426 days in a row and counting.
There was apparently a record to break and Wayne, of Tiffin, Ohio, set out to do it. He documented the feat by posting a picture of every meal he ate on his Instagram account. He even planned ahead on days when his local Chipotle would be closed by ordering the day before.
Wayne says he hopes to build a business relationship with Chipotle. December 30, 2017 was the day he officially broke the record by eating Chipotle 426 days in a row.
“Day after day we’re committed to serving our customers the most delicious, real ingredients we can find and it’s great to see a customer like Bruce is as committed to us as we are to him,” Chipotle communications director, Chris Arnold, said in a statement. “While this might not be everybody’s New Year’s Resolution for 2018, it certainly shows that our menu of real and fresh ingredients offers something for everyone — even superheroes.”
To mark the occasion, Chipotle gave Wayne a cape and promised to donate the money he spent on his Chipotle meals to a nonprofit of his choice.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Coal companies in the United States boosted production of the fuel in 2017 to reverse a two-year decline. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Thursday that companies mined 771 million tons of coal through Dec. 30, a 6 percent increase versus 2016. Wyoming, the largest coal state, saw production rise 8 percent. Neighboring Montana had a 5 percent increase. Among other coal states, production rose 13 percent in We...
Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Sears Holdings Corp. announced it was closing more than 100 stores early this year, including Kmart stores in Butte and Helena, as it tries to turn around its business. The company says employees at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores were notified Thursday that it was closing the stores between early March and early April. Company officials say liquidation sales could start as early as next week. A spokesman for the Kmart in Butte decline...
MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff: "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...
WEST YELLOWSTONE- Despite taking precautions against avalanches, a snow slide still proved fatal the night of Jan. 2. Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City, Minnesota, was buried when his snowmobile triggered a slide in the Cabin Creek area, 19 miles north of West Yellowstone. Despite rescue efforts digging him out within 15 minutes, he was unable to be revived. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho helicopt...
Following Tuesday night's swearing-in ceremony for a new Laurel mayor, the appointed mayor and mayor-elect both failed to appear, pushing Laurel city council members to select council member Tom Nelson as the new mayor.
When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...
