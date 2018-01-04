Sidewalk salt could be toxic for dogs

Sidewalk salt is common in the winter time, but did you know that it can actually be toxic for your dog?

Salt that is not pet friendly can lead to burns on your dog's paws and tongue. It can also be toxic if ingested.

There are several different brands of salt that claim to be pet friendly, however officials say that's not always true. Salt with magnesium chloride is recommended, because it is diluted.

There are some things you can do to avoid a trip to the veterinarian, such as wiping your dog's paws after a walk and checking to make sure he or she walks normally. If your dog starts biting or chewing his paws after being outside, that is another sign. Vaseline can also be applied to irritated areas.

