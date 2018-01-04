Warning: Is there a silent killer in your home?

With winter here to stay, you need to make sure you keep yourself safe from a silent killer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, between 1999 and 2010, over 5,000 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

That averages out to about 430 a year. Which is one of the reasons Great Falls Fire and Rescue said it is extremely important to have the carbon monoxide monitor in your home because the snow can trap the carbon monoxide inside.

In Great Falls most homes and apartment building vents are all on the roof. Ideally the heat will naturally melt the snow away. But sometimes as the snow keeps falling, it doesn't melt fast enough. Dirk Johnson Fire Marshal said always make sure your vents are clear, especially if you have a newer one, because they're designed to retain heat more efficiently than older furnaces.

"It won't melt the snow and the heat will accumulate and then plug that, so that's something to look for," said Johnson.

He said carbon monoxide rises, and if it can't escape through the vents, it will be trapped inside the house. Clearing your roof can be dangerous, too, so Johnson said don't get on the roof by yourself and make sure someone is holding the ladder.

One suggestion that came from a local landscaping company is to use a long roll brush with a piece of wood on the end to scrap off the snow.