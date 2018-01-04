Victor man accused of 10 counts of drug possession, raping a minor

HAMILTON- A Ravalli County man is charged with possession of several types of drugs, including meth, LSD, marijuana, morphine and anabolic steroids, amounting to more than $75,000 in street value. He’s also accused of preying on minors.

Court documents filed on Jan. 2 say Carlos Joseph McElfish, 39, drew investigators’ notice when a 16-year-old Willard High School student reported that he had raped her. The victim, identified as Youth A, reported that in Aug. 2017, McElfish claimed he was running a medical marijuana dispensary, and said she could work for him at his dispensary in Victor. When he brought her there, she discovered the purported dispensary was actually just a trailer home, and he then forced her to have sex, she told investigators. The victim also observed security cameras on the premises.

Police say McElfish sometimes went by the screen name “Carlos Joe,” and he messaged several teenage girls in the Missoula area to claim that he ran a dispensary. He also allegedly offered cash and marijuana to the girls in exchange for sex, with messages such as “I will give you $1000 if I can have you for just two days.”

On Jan. 2, detectives obtained a search warrant for McElfish’s residence. Police uncovered an extensive array of controlled substances, surveillance equipment, illegal substances and weapons. The list includes 5.8 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, morphine, Vyvanse, Ambien, Xanax, Tamoxifen, LSD, Viagra, Lorazapam and 305 plastic “dab” containers. Authorities are still processing the findings, including an unknown drug marked “ultimate purple.” They say at least 13 different substances have been identified so far.

Police say McElfish’s rape charges are pending upon analysis of hard drives also taken from the residence.

He’s currently held in Ravalli County Jail on $150,000 bond.