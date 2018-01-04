How construction workers deal with the cold

BOZEMAN- The State of Montana every year gets extremely cold, but that doesn’t keep Dovetail Construction from operating.

As the temperature sits at a chilly 17 degrees, employees of Dovetail Construction continue to drill and hammer away. In the winter months, Dovetail Construction operates a bit slower, but it’s rare that they will completely stop construction. Co-owner Tim Rote says building in the winter can be challenging, but if you schedule right and maintain the property, it’s very doable. The biggest problem when it comes to working in the cold isn’t staying warm; it’s keeping their equipment from freezing.

Rote said, “Being aware of your limitations are with certain materials. Solvents come to mind, concrete, you have to take special measures to prevent concrete from freezing. Same is true with your paints and stains, those materials will freeze up if they are not properly cared for. The integrity of the home could be sacrificed.”

Joe Womack Field, superintendent for Dovetail, says they take all the proper precautions for staying warm. They wear proper clothing and he says they simply have to just slow things down.

“Making sure chords and things aren’t tangled up and creating slipping hazards. Putting extra railing and safety precautions up, making sure that you got all of the snow, and anything that’s really a slipping hazard out of your way," he said. "But the key is really to just slow things down and make sure that you are aware of what you’re working over.”

You’ll see the temperature drop 15 degrees below zero before you see employees at Dovetail stop working.