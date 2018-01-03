Hauck brings offensive coordinator Rosenbach back to UM football

Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...
Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...
The Yellowjackets return to action on January 4th when they travel to Concordia.
The Yellowjackets return to action on January 4th when they travel to Concordia.
Rocky shot 50.7 percent from the field and converted on nine of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc.
Rocky shot 50.7 percent from the field and converted on nine of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc.
Montana State continued its hot-shooting hitting 49 percent from the field, including 16 3-pointers, while limiting Northern Arizona to 23 percent from the floor en route to a convincing 81-39 win over the Lumberjacks on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena.
Montana State continued its hot-shooting hitting 49 percent from the field, including 16 3-pointers, while limiting Northern Arizona to 23 percent from the floor en route to a convincing 81-39 win over the Lumberjacks on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena.
BOZEMAN- A renowned Mexican musician will join the Bozeman Symphony on Feb. 3 and 4. According to a press release, flautista Horacio Franco's esteemed 38-year career included studying at the National Conservatory of Mexico and the Conservatory of Amsterdam. His repertoire includes Renaissance, Baroque and contemporary styles, and has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York. A press release notes that Franco's performance includes playing two recorders simultaneously for Michael Wolpe...
BOZEMAN- A renowned Mexican musician will join the Bozeman Symphony on Feb. 3 and 4. According to a press release, flautista Horacio Franco's esteemed 38-year career included studying at the National Conservatory of Mexico and the Conservatory of Amsterdam. His repertoire includes Renaissance, Baroque and contemporary styles, and has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York. A press release notes that Franco's performance includes playing two recorders simultaneously for Michael Wolpe...
Following Tuesday night's swearing-in ceremony for a new Laurel mayor, the appointed mayor and mayor-elect both failed to appear, pushing Laurel city council members to select council member Tom Nelson as the new mayor.
Following Tuesday night's swearing-in ceremony for a new Laurel mayor, the appointed mayor and mayor-elect both failed to appear, pushing Laurel city council members to select council member Tom Nelson as the new mayor.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...
Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...
The league will hold its annual combine from Jan. 11-17 at Orlando City Stadium, with representatives from all 23 MLS clubs scouting the top college prospects ahead of the Jan. 19 MLS SuperDraft in Philadelphia.
The league will hold its annual combine from Jan. 11-17 at Orlando City Stadium, with representatives from all 23 MLS clubs scouting the top college prospects ahead of the Jan. 19 MLS SuperDraft in Philadelphia.
Portland State visits Reese Court Thursday for a game which tips-off at 6:05 p.m. and will be televised live regionally by SWX.
Portland State visits Reese Court Thursday for a game which tips-off at 6:05 p.m. and will be televised live regionally by SWX.
No. 20 Gonzaga left no doubt against Santa Clara, scoring the first 15 points of the game in a 101-52 rout of the Broncos Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.
No. 20 Gonzaga left no doubt against Santa Clara, scoring the first 15 points of the game in a 101-52 rout of the Broncos Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho had four players score in double-figures, but Vandal turnovers proved costly on Saturday. Senior Geraldine McCorkell scored a team-high 20 points, but it was Northern Colorado who got the upper hand, 78-72.
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho had four players score in double-figures, but Vandal turnovers proved costly on Saturday. Senior Geraldine McCorkell scored a team-high 20 points, but it was Northern Colorado who got the upper hand, 78-72.
The Yellowjackets return to action on January 4th when they travel to Concordia.
The Yellowjackets return to action on January 4th when they travel to Concordia.
Rocky shot 50.7 percent from the field and converted on nine of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc.
Rocky shot 50.7 percent from the field and converted on nine of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc.
An 8-0 run in the final minute of play helped lift the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team to a Big Sky Conference victory over North Dakota by a final score of 74-70 on Saturday afternoon.
An 8-0 run in the final minute of play helped lift the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team to a Big Sky Conference victory over North Dakota by a final score of 74-70 on Saturday afternoon.
The Zags methodically built a lead over Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon on the road, winning 63-51 to move to 2-0 in early West Coast Conference play
The Zags methodically built a lead over Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon on the road, winning 63-51 to move to 2-0 in early West Coast Conference play
HAMILTON- A Ravalli County man is charged with possession of several types of drugs, including meth, LSD, marijuana, morphine and anabolic steroids, amounting to more than $75,000 in street value. He’s also accused of luring minors into sex. Court documents filed on Jan. 2 say Carlos Joseph McElfish, 39, drew investigators’ notice when a 16-year-old Willard High School student reported that he had raped her. The victim, identified as Youth A, reported that in Aug. 2017, M...
HAMILTON- A Ravalli County man is charged with possession of several types of drugs, including meth, LSD, marijuana, morphine and anabolic steroids, amounting to more than $75,000 in street value. He’s also accused of luring minors into sex. Court documents filed on Jan. 2 say Carlos Joseph McElfish, 39, drew investigators’ notice when a 16-year-old Willard High School student reported that he had raped her. The victim, identified as Youth A, reported that in Aug. 2017, M...
One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads. It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1st. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. They conducted a radar check and determined the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the...
One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads. It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1st. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. They conducted a radar check and determined the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the...