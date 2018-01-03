Recycling Christmas Tree

As we move more into the New Year, it's probably time to take down those Christmas decorations.

In Missoula, parks and recreation's urban forestry division is once again setting up drop-off locations to recycle your Tannenbaum.

This is the pile at play Fair Park.

Trees can also be dropped off at McCormack Park through January 15th.

Just make sure you remove all the holiday trimmings before you drop them off.

Last year, the city recycled more than 10 thousand trees.

For more information http://treesformissoula.org/ or call 721-PARK.