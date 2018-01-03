Trump signs order disbanding voter fraud commission

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Justin Timberlake reveals new Montana-inspired album
Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...

New details released in Cabin Creek avalanche death
WEST YELLOWSTONE- Despite taking precautions against avalanches, a snow slide still proved fatal the night of Jan. 2. Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City, Minnesota, was buried when his snowmobile triggered a slide in the Cabin Creek area, 19 miles north of West Yellowstone. Despite rescue efforts digging him out within 15 minutes, he was unable to be revived. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho helicopt...

Victor man accused of 10 counts of drug possession, raping a minor
HAMILTON- A Ravalli County man is charged with possession of several types of drugs, including meth, LSD, marijuana, morphine and anabolic steroids, amounting to more than $75,000 in street value. He's also accused of luring minors into sex. Court documents filed on Jan. 2 say Carlos Joseph McElfish, 39, drew investigators' notice when a 16-year-old Willard High School student reported that he had raped her. The victim, identified as Youth A, reported that in Aug. 2017, M...

Missoula changing stop sign in Russell Street area
MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff: "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...

Whitefish Mountain issues statement after snowboarder's death
Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued a statement after a man died on the mountain on Dec. 30. Scott Robert Hornstra, 28, of Alberta, died falling into a tree well. December 31, 2017 Statement from Whitefish Mountain Resort: We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.&nb...

"You will have to work for it," Man arrested for DUI fights blood test
One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads. It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1st. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. They conducted a radar check and determined the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the...