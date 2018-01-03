"You will have to work for it," Man arrested for DUI fights blood test

One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads.

It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. Radar showed the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver increased his speed exceeding 80 mph.

The car finally pulled into a Holiday gas station at Fox Farm Road and 6th Street. The driver was identified as Louis Anderson. He admitted to drinking a few alcoholic beverages, but refused to do sobriety tests and to give a blood sample.

A warrant for a blood draw was obtained by Trooper Lee. Once at the clinic, Anderson told him "You will have to work for it" in regards to getting his blood drawn.

Troopers Lee and Groshelle, a security guard and a nurse were all needed to restrain Anderson so that the blood draw could be executed.

Anderson has three prior DUI or DUI type convictions from 2004, 2008, and 2017.